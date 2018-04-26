Chemically altered soil could be used to build homes in developing nations

Soil-based construction materials could provide strong and environmentally-friendly housing in developing countries, scientists say.

Researchers are examining whether chemically altered soil, known as geopolymer-stabilised soil, could be used to build homes in some of the world’s poorest areas.

The material is created when alkaline chemicals, similar to those found in household cleaning products, are added to soil.

By adding the chemicals, clay present in the soil is transformed into a geopolymer – a kind of glue similar to cement, which chemically binds the material together.

University of Bath scientists say geopolymers can typically be fired at 80°C, whereas cement and fired bricks usually require more than 1000°C.