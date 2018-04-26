Home Office set regional targets for immigrant removals, report says

Credit: PA

A 2015 report says the Home Office set targets for voluntary departures of people who could not lawfully stay in the UK, it has emerged. A powerful Commons committee investigating failures that affected the Windrush generation asked Home Secretary Amber Rudd whether her department has targets for migrant removals during a grilling on Wednesday. Ms Rudd, who took over from Theresa May as Home Secretary in July 2016, told the Commons Home Affairs Committee she was not familiar with suggestions that regional targets were in place. An inspection of removals by the borders and immigration watchdog said targets were set in 2014/15 and for 2015/16, which were then split between 19 Immigration Compliance and Enforcement (ICE) teams across the UK. The targets, and how they were divided up, were first reported by the BBC.

Amber Rudd took over from Theresa May as Home Secretary in July 2016 Credit: PA

Following Ms Rudd’s appearance before MPs on Wednesday, the Home Office said it had “never been (its) policy to take decisions arbitrarily to meet a target”. Yvette Cooper, who chairs the committee, said the response was a “complete fudge” and she would be writing to Ms Rudd “to get a proper answer” on Thursday.

Jeremy Corbyn has called on Ms Rudd to resign over the Windrush scandal, claiming she had inherited a “failing policy” and made it “worse”. An outcry over treatment of migrants from the Caribbean who arrived after the Second World War has put immigration policy and its administration in the spotlight. Ms Cooper said she had asked the Home Office whether it has targets for immigration removals after “contradictory evidence” from the Home Secretary and the Immigration Services Union.

The SS Empire Windrush, which brought immigrants from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and other islands, to the UK. Credit: PA