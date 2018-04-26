Italian pair in court in connection with attack which left Liverpool fan Sean Cox fighting for his life

Two Italian men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged in connection with an incident which left a Liverpool football fan fighting for his life.

Filippo Lombardi, 20, and Daniele Sciusco, 29, both appeared at South Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, charged with violent disorder after the Champion’s League semi-final at Anfield on Tuesday.

Lombardi was also charged with wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm on 53-year-old Sean Cox, who suffered serious head injuries when he was assaulted before the match between Liverpool and Roma.

No pleas were indicated and the case was sent to Liverpool Crown Court, where both men will appear on May 24.

District Judge Jack McGarva said he would not grant bail for the two men, who wore grey tracksuits and spoke through an Italian interpreter.

Father-of-three Mr Cox, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, Ireland, remains in a critical condition after the attack.