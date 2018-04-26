‘Mythical’ cancer beliefs revealed

Large swathes of people have “mythical” beliefs when it comes to the causes of cancer, a new study suggests. Members of the public incorrectly identify stress, food additives, genetically modified foods and electromagnetic fields as causes of cancer. Meanwhile, people had poor awareness of a number of known cancer risk factors such as obesity, eating red or processed meat or drinking alcohol, according to the Cancer Research UK-funded study. Experts from University College London (UCL) and the University of Leeds said that the public’s endorsement of mythical cancer causes has risen over the last decade – possibly due to changes in the way people access information through social media and the internet.

Four in 10 cancer cases can be prevented, according to Cancer Research UK (CRUK/PA) Credit: Four in 10 cancer cases can be prevented, according to Cancer Research UK (CRUK/PA)

Researchers surveyed 1,330 people in England about their beliefs on the causes of cancer. Participants were asked how much they agreed items on a list – which included known risk factors and “mythical” factors – can increase a person’s chance of developing cancer. The study, published in the European Journal of Cancer, found that a quarter of people incorrectly believed that using a mobile phone was a risk factor for cancer while more than two in five people think stress or food additives may increase their risk. More than a third (35%) incorrectly said that electromagnetic frequencies was a risk factor while three in 10 falsely believe that living near power lines could be at play. Aerosols, cleaning products and artificial sweeteners were all also incorrectly identified as cancer risk factors.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, people also failed to identify known risk factors, including drinking alcohol, not getting enough fruit and vegetables each day, low levels of physical activity and being over the age of 70. Two in five failed to identify being overweight or obese as a cancer risk factor. “Obesity was also poorly recognised, which is concerning considering it is the second leading preventable cause of cancer,” the authors wrote.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.