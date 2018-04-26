Prince Harry asks Duke of Cambridge to be best man at wedding to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has asked the Duke of Cambridge to be the best man at his upcoming wedding.

The 33-year-old is set to wed Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Announcing the news, Kensington Palace said: "Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his best man at his wedding to Ms Meghan Markle.

"The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19.

"Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011."