Split set up to end the week

A cold end to the month and a big contrast to the warmth of last week. A chilly start to the morning with a chance of a touch of ground frost in Scotland and Northern Ireland - but here brighter skies and sunshine. Elsewhere cloudy with steady rain, sometimes heavy, along with blustery winds giving a horrible day. Feeling chilly for the time of year. The split set up remains into Saturday with cloudy skies across England and Wales as rain eases. Brighter further north and west. Feeling cold for late April.