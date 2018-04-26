Stella McCartney teams up with Beano and Dandy for new kids range

Fashion designer Stella McCartney has produced a new line of kids clothes featuring Beano and Dandy favourites Minnie the Minx and Dinah Mo.

McCartney has teamed up with Beano Studios once again for the latest comic-inspired collection which also features Korky the Cat and Cuddles and Dimples.

Her father, Sir Paul McCartney, had a cameo feature in The Dandy’s final issue in 2012 after he said in 1963 it was his life’s ambition to appear in the strip.