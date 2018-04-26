Sweet snacks tax may bring even greater benefits than soft drinks levy – study

A 10% tax on sweet snacks could lead to a greater overall reduction in sugar consumption than taxing soft drinks alone, according to a study. Adding 10% to the price of chocolate, confectionery, cakes and biscuits could lead to a drop in purchases of around 7%, researchers from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford have estimated.

A selection of 100-calorie snacks (PA Graphics) Credit: A selection of 100-calorie snacks (PA Graphics)

The figures are similar to those for taxing sugar-sweetened drinks, where previous research suggests a 10% price rise can reduce purchases by 6% to 8%. However the latest study, published in BMJ Open, found that taxing sweet snacks could have an additional knock-on effect on the sale of other foods, leading to consumers cutting their buying of soft drinks, biscuits, cakes and savoury snacks as well.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sweet snacks provide twice as much sugar in the diet as sugar-sweetened drinks, so the overall reduction on sugar intake would be greater than that observed with taxes on sugar-sweetened drinks alone, the report said. The researchers found, for example, that increasing the price of chocolate snacks was estimated to result in a significant reduction in buying across most food categories, while a price increase on biscuits showed a potential reduction in the purchase of cakes (2.3%) as well as chocolate and confectionery (1.7%). The authors said the study was observational and they could not explain why consumers changed their buying behaviour.

Soft drinks levy (PA Graphics) Credit: Soft drinks levy (PA Graphics)