The primary school offering therapy to all pupils

A primary school is offering regular mental health help to all pupils as it says that youngsters need more support.

While childhood is often remembered as the best time in our lives, for many children the truth is not so simple, say leaders at St Mary and St Michael primary in east London.

They are working with mental health charity Place2Be to offer regular support to all pupils.

And it's proving a huge success, with children queueing up to share their worries.

Sarah Kendrick, from Place2Be, said they worked with problems ranging from simple playground rows to stress over schoolwork or even serious abuse.