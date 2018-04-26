Weather: Sunshine and showers across UK

Thursday will see another day of sunshine and showers across the UK. The showers will be focused across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England where they will be frequent, heavy and blustery with a risk of hail and thunder.

Further south the showers will be less widespread than on Wednesday and on the whole they will be lighter too.

In between there will be plenty of sunshine allowing temperatures to reach highs of 15 Celsius (59F).

Across southwest England and Wales, the sunshine will turn hazier later as cloud spreads in ahead of the next weather system waiting in the wings for Friday.