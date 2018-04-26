Wembley sale could be an inspired move by Football Association

On the face of it selling off the home of English football to an American businessman doesn’t read well as a headline.

How on earth could the Football Association even consider handing over the shrine where Geoff Hurst scored the most iconic ever hat-trick and where Bobby Moore’s smile entered footballing folklore? Not only that, but into foreign ownership.

If your instinct is to be appalled – a careful consideration of the facts might just change your mind.

It is true the redeveloped stadium is no longer a tombstone around the FA’s neck but it still has a £150 million pounds debt which has to be serviced. As yet there are no firm details about what this potential deal involves except that the offer has come from Fulham FC’s billionaire owner Shahid Khan.

The tycoon also owns the Jackonsville Jaguars NFL franchise who for some years now have played one game at Wembley every season.

So why should we take a step back and be receptive to Wembley being sold off?