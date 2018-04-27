After unexpectedly poor GDP figures has 'Tigger-like' Chancellor Philip Hammond lost his 'bounce'?

The Chancellor, perhaps sensibility, is away at an EU meeting Credit: PA

These are an awful set of growth figures. The prospect of an interest rate rise in May, which had looked like it was nailed on, has surely gone away. The UK economy barely grew in the first three months of 2018. GDP per head fell. Not quite a disaster, but not far off. The Chancellor, who just last month said he felt "positively Tigger-like" about the UK's economic prospects, is perhaps sensibility away at a meeting of European finance ministers.

He has just released a statement pointing a finger at last month's "exceptional weather". The Office for National Statistics (ONS), which calculates GDP, has a different view. It notes that, while the snow and ice did impact retail sales and construction activity, the effects were "generally small", the evidence of disruption was "thin" and the ultimate impact impossible to measure. Put another way, you can't blame the snow.

A fall in construction output, a slowdown in manufacturing and a slowdown in what the ONS calls "consumer facing industries" - retail, hotels and restaurants - are behind the poor economic performance. For the last 12 months prices have been rising faster than pay. We've lived with higher inflation as a consequence of the slump in the pound following the vote to leave the EU. The squeeze in living standards looks like it's coming to an end but appears to have damaged economic growth. The construction slump is harder to explain. Carillion failed in January, the cold snap made for slow-going on many building sites but again the ONS is clear that the fall is attributable to more than just one business and also occurred outside the period of bad weather.

This is all a little awkward for the government. Look through the limited snow effect and beyond the start of 2018 and underlying UK economic growth is modest by historic standards, poor by G7 standards and extremely uneven. The EU referendum did not trigger the recession many economists forecast, but since June 2016 the UK has gone from being one of the fastest growing advanced economies to one of the slowest. Over the past two years the US, Canadian, French, German, Italian and Japanese economies have all grown faster than ours. This morning we learned that bad weather damaged growth in France, but Q1 on the other side of the Channel was still better than we experienced. Are you feeling better off? Analysis by the Resolution Foundation show that great swathes of the UK still hasn’t recovered in any meaningful sense from the financial crisis and recession 10 years ago.

As the map above shows, many households and businesses in Northern Ireland, Cornwall and the North East of England wouldn't recognise the idea that the economy has recovered, let alone grown.

