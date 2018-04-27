Charlie Gard parents: We have watched Alfie Evans case unfold with heavy hearts

Charlie Gard’s mother has said she wants a “Charlie’s Law” which will prevent parents “experiencing painful and prolonged conflicts with medical professionals”. Connie Yates said she and Charlie’s father, Chris Gard, have watched Alfie Evans’s case unfold with “heavy hearts”. She said she wants a “platform for transparency and openness”. Charlie died in July a week before his first birthday after being at the centre of a life-support treatment fight.

Charlie's parents want to introduce 'Charlie's law'. Credit: Chris Gard and Connie Yates with their son Charlie Gard (Family handout/PA)

Mr Gard and Ms Yates, who are in their thirties and come from Bedfont, west London, had asked Mr Justice Francis to rule that Charlie should be allowed to undergo a therapy trial in New York. Doctors at Great Ormond Street said the therapy would not help. They said life-support treatment should stop. Mr Justice Francis ruled in favour of Great Ormond Street and said Charlie should be allowed to die with dignity. Charlie’s parents subsequently failed to overturn his ruling in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court in London. They also failed to persuade European Court of Human Rights judges to intervene. “With heavy hearts we have watched as Alfie’s case has unfolded,” said Ms Yates, in a statement posted on Facebook.

