Cloudy and wet in the south this weekend. Drier in the north.

Rain will tend to ease across England and Wales, but it will remain cloudy and damp with extensive hill fog developing overnight. Turning chilly across the north with clear spells and light winds, leading to a patchy frost.

Staying cloudy and cool across central and eastern parts on Saturday with some rain. Brighter in the north, west and far south with sunny spells and scattered showers. Generally light winds.

Dry and bright for many on Sunday. Cold, wet and windy reaching the southeast late Sunday, affecting much of England and Wales on Monday. Brighter in the west on Tuesday.