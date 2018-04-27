Donations for Masterchef star who died in London Marathon pass £200,000

Donations to the former Masterchef star who died after he collapsed during the London Marathon have topped £200,000. Matt Campbell, 29 had hoped to raise £2,500 with his run, but the target was reached – and passed – soon after news of his death. By Friday morning, £200,000 had been donated to his JustGiving fundraising page.

Mr Campbell was a semi-finalist in MasterChef: The Professionals in 2017. He was running in the London Marathon for the Brathay Trust, to improve the life chances of children, young people and families, and in memory of his father. But he collapsed at the 22.5-mile mark during the race, the hottest ever.

Donations on his page increased minutes after the death was announced. There has also been a move by a runners across the country to "complete" the marathon for him by running 3.7 miles in his memory. The marathon was Campbell’s second in two weeks - the professional chef had completed the Manchester Marathon in under three hours earlier this month.

