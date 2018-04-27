Eight-year-old survivor who tweeted Aleppo bombing recognised for raising awareness

An eight-year-old girl has been recognised for her efforts highlighting the plight of Syrians by live-tweeting from the ground in Aleppo during the civil war.

Bana al-Abed, who was seven at the time, is being awarded the Rising Star at The Asian Awards for bravely sharing "her perspective on one of the biggest humanitarian crises in history."

She gained worldwide attention in 2016 when she gave a voice to thousands of besieged children by live-tweeting updates on the war.

She was a strong critic of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad who described her as "not a credible source" and accused her family of being part of the rebel propaganda war.

She responded by tweeting: "Sir Assad I'm not a terrorist, I just want to live and no bombing please."

She eventually escaped Aleppo, and along with her family fled to Turkey after the evacuation of Aleppo at the end of 2016.

Speaking exclusively to ITV News she told how she misses "everything" about her home in Syria.