Has the royal family's IT department given the royal baby name away?

The name Albert has surged to become the bookies’ favourite overnight after what could’ve been a slip up by the royals' IT department. The new prince, the third for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was born on Monday but the baby’s father says they’re still "working on" a name. Arthur was the lead contender for several days until the discovery of a website https://www.royal.uk/prince-albert. The page says ‘Access Denied’.

But a similar web address with a different name like https://www.royal.uk/prince-arthur delivers the message ‘Page Not Found’.

It’s not proof but it triggered a surge of bets on Albert overnight. Albert was the name of Queen Victoria’s Consort as well as the name of the Queen’s father. Prince Albert Frederick Arthur George, or Bertie, became the Duke of York but chose to rule as King George VI. However, experts on web pages pointed out that a search for the name using ‘prince-albert-0’ at the end of the address takes you to a page dedicated to Queen Victoria’s husband.