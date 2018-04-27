How a comedian’s throwaway remark sparked Bill Cosby’s fall

Cosby could get up to 30 years in prison following his conviction Credit: AP

Stand-up comic Hannibal Buress, whose 2014 remark about sexual assault accusations against Bill Cosby went viral, is getting another serious surge of attention. The path to Cosby’s conviction on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home arguably started three-and-a-half years earlier in a Philadelphia comedy club, where Buress during his stand-up act mocked Cosby’s smug preachiness and called him a rapist. "I’ve done this bit on stage, and people think I’m making it up," Burress said. "Bill Cosby has a lot of rape allegations … When you leave here, Google 'Bill Cosby rape'."

Hannibal Buress has stayed silent on the matter following Cosby's conviction Credit: AP/Press Association Images

Mobile phone video of the moment taken by then-Philadelphia Magazine reporter Dan McQuade went viral, and so did the allegations. Stories that had been public but largely ignored for years suddenly got a footing. New accusers emerged, and old accusers re-emerged. Lawsuits and criminal prosecution soon followed. Buress was silent on the subject after Thursday’s verdict against Cosby, tweeting out only tour dates, and his representatives did not respond to requests for a statement. But thousands of people were talking about him on Twitter in posts like these:

