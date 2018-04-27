Momentum activist Marc Wadsworth expelled by Labour over anti-Semitism row with MP Ruth Smeeth

A Labour MP has welcomed the expulsion of an activist who clashed with her at the launch of an anti-Semitism report. Ruth Smeeth said she was relieved that the “ordeal” was over almost two years after Marc Wadsworth launched a verbal attack on her. Mr Wadsworth’s expulsion followed a hearing by Labour’s disciplinary body which found his behaviour had been “grossly detrimental to the party”.

A Labour Party spokesman said: “The National Constitutional Committee (NCC) of the Labour Party has found that two charges of a breach of the Labour Party’s rule 2.1.8 by Marc Wadsworth have been proven. “The NCC consequently determined that the sanction for this breach of Labour Party rules will be expulsion from membership.” Stoke-on-Trent North MP Ms Smeeth said: “Abuse, bullying and intimidation have no place in our movement, as today’s announcement has proven. “I hope that this decision represents the first step towards a return to the values of decency and respect throughout the Labour Party.” Mr Wadsworth, who runs Momentum Black Connexions, had accused the MP of “working hand in hand” with The Daily Telegraph during a tirade at the launch of the Chakrabarti report in 2016. Dozens of Labour MPs had marched in support of Jewish colleague Ms Smeeth as she prepared to give evidence at Mr Wadsworth’s disciplinary hearing this week.

Labour MPs march in support of Ruth Smeeth (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ahead of the hearing, Mr Wadsworth told reporters: “I’m confident, as I’m not guilty. Based on the facts, this hearing, if it’s fair, I will be exonerated. “I’m totally and utterly opposed to anti-Semitism, to all forms of bigotry, including anti-black racism and Islamophobia.” The decision on Mr Wadsworth came as Ken Livingstone – who is currently suspended from Labour over remarks linking Adolf Hitler and Zionism – said rows over anti-Semitism in the party are a “complete diversion”. Mr Livingstone told LBC: “I’m not discussing anti-Semitism until after the election is all out the way because it is a complete diversion. “We had this last year in the run-up to the local elections then. We had it two years ago in the run-up to the election of Sadiq Khan. “It didn’t damage us at the last two local elections but it is a complete diversion. “Every Labour MP should just be focused now on getting out the Labour vote and winning council seats.”

Ken Livingstone was suspended by Labour over remarks linking Adolf Hitler and Zionism.