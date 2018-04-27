Private school fees soar to £5,700 a term

Private school fees have risen by more than the rate of inflation, with families now paying out more than £5,700 a term on average. Average fees have risen by 3.4% compared to last year, according to the Independent Schools Council’s (ISC) latest annual census, while inflation stands at 2.5% (CPI). The ISC said this was the lowest rise since 1994, adding that many pupils who attend its schools receive financial assistance. But the figures were also likely to spark fresh debate about the cost of private school education. The census, based on a survey of 1,326 independent schools conducted in January, shows that overall average fees are now £5,744 a term.

There are differences between school types, with boarding school costs the highest at £11,228 a term on average, up 4.3% on last year, while day fees for boarding school are £6,250 (up 2.9%). Parents looking to send their child to a private day school would be looking at paying £4,618 a term on average, up 3.4% on last year. These figures cover sixth-form, senior and junior schools, with the increases in fees based on ISC schools that completed the survey both this year and last. Among day schools, the majority charge between £3,000 and £5,000 a term, with 18 charging under £2,000 and 22 charging over £7,000, the census says. It also shows that a third (33%) of pupils receive financial help with their fees, mainly through bursaries, scholarships and other support offered by their schools. Nearly £1 billion was spent on providing financial aid of all types, the census shows, with a child receiving around £5,658 on average.

ISC general secretary Julie Robinson said: “Affordability is of course a concern for schools and they work hard to remain competitive whilst facing pressures on salaries, pensions and maintenance and utility costs. “Many schools have extended bursary provision and this year almost £400 million was provided in means-tested fee assistance for pupils at ISC schools. Currently a third of pupils at our schools benefit from reduced fees.” The census also shows a slight rise in the numbers of pupils attending co-educational schools (75.7% compared to 75% last year). In general, private school numbers are at their highest levels, the ISC said, with 529,164 youngsters being taught at its schools, up from 522,879. Children from overseas account for 5.4% of pupils, up from 5.3% last year.

