Rail franchising slammed by MPs

Passengers are paying the price for the “broken model” of rail franchising, MPs have said.

The Department for Transport’s (DfT) management of two of its most important franchises has been “completely inadequate”, a report by the Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) claimed.

An “appalling level of delays and cancellations” has marred the Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern (TSGN) franchise, while the DfT has “failed to learn the lessons from previous failings” on the East Coast route, according to the committee.

A review should be carried out by the department into how performance is overseen and how passengers and taxpayers will be protected if franchise agreements are broken, the MPs said.

Less than two-thirds of trains arrived on time at one point in the TSGN franchise.