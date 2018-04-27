- ITV Report
-
Remember Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks ? ITV bring backs wrestling with a show made in Norwich
Anyone under the age of 40 probably won't have a clue who Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks are.
But for the rest of us Saturday afternoons in the 1970s and 80s were all about booing and cheering at the telly while those gargantuan wrestlers and other icons like them tried to flatten each other.
Well now ITV is bringing the hugely popular show back. What's more it's being made in our region. Natalie Gray reports :
Back in the 70s and 80s, just before the Saturday football results, World Of Sport Wrestling would have the whole family shouting at the telly. And now decades on it's a new generation of professional wrestlers who we will be booing and cheering .
ITV have commissioned a ten-part series which is being made in Norwich at the Epic TV studios. It will be recorded in front of a live audience and fans will get to see some of the finest professional wrestlers compete in various bouts for the coveted WOS Wrestling Championship belt.
Free audience tickets are available here