Royal baby named as Louis Arthur Charles as William and Kate honour royal ancestors
After much waiting, the name of the new royal baby has been announced as Louis Arthur Charles.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen names with huge royal significance for their third born.
The name was announced by Kensington Palace shortly after 11am.
The three-day-old was born on April 23 - St George's Day, the patron saint of England - at 11.01am, weighing 8lbs 7oz, heavier than both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Just hours after the birth, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their new baby home to Kensington Palace.
Speaking on Wednesday at an Anzac Day memorial service - his first official event since the birth of his new son - Prince William said that both Louis and the Duchess were "well", and that Louis was "behaving himself" and "sleeping reasonably well".
Despite this, the Duke did appear to have a mini-sleep during the service.
Before Louis had even been named, he had been immortalised in Lego, along with the rest of his immediate family, at Legoland.
