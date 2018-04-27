Russell Brand 'rushes to mother’s hospital bedside after serious car crash'

Russell Brand’s 71-year-old mother was rushed to hospital after being badly injured in a hit-and-run car crash.

Barbara Brand was travelling in the back of the comedian’s chauffeur-driven Audi A8 when it collided with a Vauxhall Astra near Brentwood, Essex, on Thursday morning, according to the Sun.

The chauffeur, in his 40s, was also hurt in the crash and taken to hospital for treatment.

Essex Police told the paper their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesman added that officers were searching for the driver of the Astra, who had fled the scene.