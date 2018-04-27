The one-handed athlete tipped for NFL stardom

Shaquem Griffin is more used than most to fighting for victory against the odds. Born with a severe hand defect, he was left in so much pain that as a child he tried to hack off his own fingers with a kitchen knife.

At four years old I was caught in the kitchen trying to remove my own fingers. My mum caught me in the kitchen, took the knife from me and the next day I had my fingers removed. – Shaquem Griffin

The severity of his condition mean that Shaquem's hand had to be amputated shortly afterwards. But he never let his disability stand in the way of his dream of making it as an American football star. Now he's set to make history as a the first elite NFl player with one hand.

Shaquem has impressed Credit: AP

Shaquem loved playing football from a young age, and was determined to make it his career despite his disability. He was selected to play as a linebacker for his college team. And it's his speed that has got NFL recruiters interested. At the NFL Combine - a showcase for college players hoping to break into professional teams - Shaquem completed a 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, the fastest result from a linebacker in over a decade. He is now expected to be snapped up by one of the professional NFL teams during the draft selection this week.

Shaquem says he wants to be judged by his results. Credit: NPR