The south, cool and wet. Sunshine and showers further north.

Cool and wet across England and Wales today with rain, heavy at times. Far south brighter and windy for a time with showers. Northern Ireland, Scotland and the far north of England, drier with sunny spells and scattered heavy, thundery showers.

Rain will steadily ease across England and Wales overnight, but it will remain cloudy and damp. Turning chilly across the north and west with clear spells, light winds and patchy frost.

Staying cloudy and cool across central and eastern parts with showery rain on Saturday. Brighter in the north, west and far south with sunny spells and scattered showers. Generally light winds.

Becoming dry through Sunday, with isolated showers. Cold, wet and windy across England and Wales on Monday, with hill snow possible in the south. Brighter in the west on Tuesday.