UK economy sees weakest quarterly growth since 2012

The figures show the weakest quarterly growth since the fourth quarter of 2012 Credit: PA

The British economy grew at its slowest pace for more than five years in the first quarter, as it was hit by a significant drop in construction work and sluggish manufacturing activity. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.1% in its initial estimate for January to March. It was the weakest quarterly growth since the fourth quarter of 2012 and worse than experts had predicted. Economists had expected a slowdown to 0.3%.

While many thought the so-called Beast from the East would have hit Britain’s economy hardest, official figures showed that recent snowfalls had a relatively small effect on growth. Nonetheless, the Chancellor of the Exchequer highlighted the "exceptional" weather as a reason for the poor performance. In a statement, Philip Hammond said: "Today’s data reflects some impact from the exceptional weather that we experienced last month, but our economy is strong and we have made significant progress. "Our economy has grown every year since 2010 and is set to keep growing, unemployment is at a 40 year low, and wages are increasing as we build a stronger, fairer economy that works for everyone. We are committed to locking in a bright future and better quality of life for everyone which is why we are investing in our people, building new infrastructure, and supporting our vital public services."

ONS spokesman Rob Kent-Smith, however, said: "While the snow had some impact on the economy, particularly in construction and some areas of retail, it overall effect was limited with the bad weather actually boosting energy supplies and online sales."

Snow in March dented Britain's faltering economy Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The pound tanked against the dollar following the news, falling 0.7% to 1.38 US dollars. Against the euro, sterling was down 0.3% at 1.14 euros.

Construction was the biggest drag on GDP, having experienced its most dramatic fall since the second quarter of 2012 – dropping 3.3% over the first three months of the year.

Manufacturing growth slowed to 0.2%, though that was partially offset by a rise in energy production due to colder weather. The UK’s powerhouse services sector – which accounts for around 79% of the economy – was the biggest supporter of GDP growth in the first quarter, having increased by 0.3%.

However, the longer term trends point to weakening of service sector growth. It comes amid a squeeze on consumer finances from higher inflation, triggered by the Brexit-induced collapse in the pound, and slow wage growth.

