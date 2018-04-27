Weather: North/South divide but a chilly day for most

There will be a clear north/south split in Friday's weather.

The north of the UK are set for another day of sunshine and scattered showers, some of which will be heavy, with the risk of hail and thunder.

The south will be cloudier and wet, with outbreaks of rain, perhaps heavy at times.

Across the midlands and parts of Wales it will feel cold with temperatures struggling in single figures.

Further south some limited brighter spells will allow a few heavy showers to develop, and it will be windy along English Channel coastlines.

Temperatures will be chilly for many, although a top temperature of 15 Celsius (59 F) is likely in the South East.