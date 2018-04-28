Donald Trump: I had long and very good talk with South Korea leader after summit

US president Donald Trump says he had “a long and very good talk” with the South Korean president after his historic meeting with North Korea’s leader. With anticipation growing for a possible US-North Korea summit, Mr Trump tweeted that “things are going very well”, with the “time and location” of a meeting with Kim Jong Un still being set.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He said that besides talking to South Korea’s Moon Jae-in, he has updated Japanese PM Shinzo Abe about “the ongoing negotiations”. Mr Moon and Mr Kim have pledged to seek a formal end to the Korean War by the end of the year and to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons. Mr Trump has said he is looking forward to the meeting with Mr Kim and it “should be quite something”. It is tentatively scheduled for May or early June. Earlier, the US president claimed credit for the historic meeting between the leaders of North and South Korea and declared that peace on the divided peninsula could be achieved.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.