- ITV Report
Thousands of women continue street protests over Pamplona rape case verdict
Tens of thousands of people have marched in northern Spain for a third consecutive day to protest against the acquittal of five men on gang rape charges.
Thousands of women have shared their experiences of abuse on Twitter under the hashtag #cuentalo, Spanish for #tellit.
Local police in Pamplona estimated the size of the crowd at Saturday’s march was 35,000.
An 18-year-old woman was attacked during the city’s famous San Fermin bull-running festival in 2016.
The five men – whose members named their WhatsApp group “The Pack” – were convicted on Thursday of a lesser charge of sexual abuse.
They were sentenced to nine years each in prison. Lawyers have said the victim is going to appeal.
The Spanish government has announced plans to convene discussions on possible legal reforms.