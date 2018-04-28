Meeting air pollution targets ‘could cut nitrogen dioxide by up to 60%’

An estimated 50 million years of human life could be lost in the UK if action is not taken to reduce air pollution, scientists have said.

A study led by King’s College London suggests that by meeting targets set out by the Climate Change Act, nitrogen dioxide air pollution could be cut by 50-60%, leading to improved public health and longer life expectancy.

The 2008 Act requires the UK to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 80% on 1990 levels by 2050.

The study, published in the journal Lancet Planetary Health, found that if this target was met in London, one of the major pollutants – nitrogen dioxide – could fall by more than 50% by 2050.

There would also be significant cuts to levels of fine particulates.

It found Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester could see a 57% reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution while Cardiff and Newcastle could benefit from a 42% reduction in small particulate air pollution.

The capital and other UK cities are regularly breaching EU and World Health Organisation (WHO) air quality standards, largely as a result of vehicle emissions.

Air pollution causes an estimated 40,000 premature deaths a year in the UK and is linked to health problems from childhood illnesses to heart disease and even dementia. It is also thought to affect children’s development.

The issue is estimated to be costing the economy £20 billion in healthcare costs and lost productivity.