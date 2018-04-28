- ITV Report
Public could get more rights to challenge parole decisions in review after Worboys outcry
Members of the public could be give the power to challenge decisions to release serious criminals from jail under proposals to reform the parole system in the wake of the John Worboys case.
Proposed reforms could victims to demand a judge re-examine decisions over parole without the need to launch a full-scale judicial review.
And in the most high-profile cases, decisions could be automatically reviewed without anyone having to lodge a challenge.
It comes after an outcry over the parole board's decision in January to release prolific rapist John Worboys from prison, which was later quashed by the High Court.
Justice Secretary David Gauke ordered a review into the parole system following the case, which has found it should be easier for members of the public to challenge decisions.
Under the plans, a decision on whether to free an inmate would remain provisional for a set period, during which time applications could be lodged for the direction to be reconsidered.
Any challenge submitted before a decision is made final would be weighed up to determine whether the case should be looked at again.
A Ministry of Justice (MoJ) consultation paper says there are a range of options for who will be allowed to apply for reconsideration of a decision.
One possibility is an "open approach" under which any individual who believes a decision satisfies the threshold could trigger the process.
Another option would be to limit the scheme to parties in the case - typically the offender, Parole Board and Secretary of State. Victims could also be included although they are not a direct party to Parole Board proceedings.
The MoJ document notes that there may be some cases where there is "strong public interest" in automatic reconsideration.
Such an approach could be taken, for example, where a prisoner's release into the community is directed straight from closed conditions, or in very high-profile cases.
While the new mechanism is expected to be judge-led, the Government concluded it should be run within the Parole Board but by a "distinct and specialist division".
The shake-up will also see legislation brought forward to remove a ban on the parole boards from releasing information about its decisions, after the Worboys episode sparked complaints the process is shrouded in secrecy.
Improvements will also be made in contacting victims to inform them of parole decisions. Some women who were attacked by Worboys said they only learned of pans for his release int he media.
Mr Gauke said the Government had moved swiftly to deal with "shortcomings of the parole system which the Worboyscase has brought to light".
He said he hoped that the shake-up would leave victims with more confidence in the parole system.
RichardScorer, a specialist abuse lawyer from Slater and Gordon which represented 11 of Worboys' victims, said they gave a "cautious welcome" to the plans but are waiting to see more details.
"The Worboys case revealed systemic problems both in the parole process and the criminal justice process as a whole - these changes involve only one part of the system, so more change is needed."
Worboys became known as the black cab rapist after attacking victims in his hackney carriage.
He was jailed indefinitely in 2009 with a minimum term of eight years after being convicted of 19 offences, including rape, sexual assault and drugging, committed against 12 victims.
Last month the Parole Board's release direction was quashed by the High Court after two women mounted a legal challenge.