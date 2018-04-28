Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov slams airstrikes and claims US plans to divide Syria

Russia’s foreign minister has said the United States is trying to divide Syria.

During a meeting with his counterparts from Iran and Turkey, Sergei Lavrov said the recent US-led missile strikes on Syria “seriously aggravated the situation”.

He added that statements about supporting the territorial integrity of Syria “are only words that, apparently, cover plans for reformatting the Middle East and plans for dividing Syria into parts”.

Mr Lavrov met Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Russia, Iran and Turkey are the guarantor states in the so-called “Astana process” aimed at ending the violence in Syria.

The three agreed to intensify efforts to provide humanitarian aid in Syria.