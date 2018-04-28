Sainsbury's in 'advanced' talks over merger deal with Asda

Sainsbury's has confirmed it is in "advanced discussions" over a possible merger with rival Asda worth up to £10 billion.

The highly expected talks over a deal would create a new supermarket giant larger than the market leader Tesco if it goes ahead.

It is not yet clear how the deal would be structured. One option is Sainsbury's absorbing Asda stores, while Walmart take a large stake in the combined group.

According to reports, both brands would be retained under any agreement.

A tie-up would also be likely to need approval from the UK competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority.

A spokesman for J Sainsbury plc, said: Sainsbury's confirms that it and Walmart Inc. are in advanced discussions regarding a combination of the Sainsbury's and Asda businesses.

"A further announcement will be made at 7am on Monday 30 April."