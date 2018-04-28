Stormy Daniels lawsuit against Donald Trump put on hold for three months

Porn actress Stormy Daniels has seen her lawsuit against Donald Trump and his lawyer put on hold for three months.

Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is seeking to dissolve a confidentiality agreement preventing her from discussing her alleged affair with the US President.

She is also suing Mr Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.

Her legal action was suspended for 90 days by US District Judge S James Otero at the request of Mr Cohen, who is now facing a criminal investigation linked to the allegations.

Mr Cohen's house was earlier this month raided by FBI agents looking for records about a nondisclosure agreement Ms Daniels signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Cohen's lawyer has argued that because the criminal investigation overlaps with issues in the lawsuit, the civil action should be paused.

He argued that to continue would impact Mr Cohen's right against self-incrimination could be adversely impacted because he would not be able to respond and defend himself.

Mr Otero agreed, ruling that "there is a large potential factual overlap between the civil and criminal proceedings that would heavily implicate Mr Cohen's Fifth Amendment rights".