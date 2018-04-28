Weather: early fog will give way to sunny intervals

Any early fog in the north will clear this morning to leave another day of sunny intervals and showers.

Whilst these will be fewer in number than Friday some will still be heavy with hail and thunder. It will be a cloudier start elsewhere with hill fog, and occasional rain.

It should turn brighter for some, especially in the west, but some isolated heavy showers may then develop.

It will feel cold under the cloud, but in the brightness highs of 13 Celsius (55F) are possible.