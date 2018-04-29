Brexiteers warn May ‘customs partnership’ with EU is unacceptable

Theresa May has been warned by a leading Conservative Brexiteer that proposals for a “customs partnership” with the EU after Britain leaves the bloc are “not acceptable”.

Senior Tory backbencher Bernard Jenkin said the plan would mean the UK acting as a “tax collector” for the EU and would fail the Prime Minister’s key tests for a deal with Brussels.

His warning came amid renewed tensions among senior ministers as members of Mrs May’s Brexit “war cabinet” prepare for a crunch meeting on Wednesday to settle their position on the UK’s future customs relations with EU.

The customs partnership will be one option on the table along with the so-called “max fac” – or maximum facilitation – solution, using technology to minimise the need for border checks.

Ahead of the meeting, the Prime Minister is reported to have been warned she could be ousted unless she sacks her chief Civil Service Brexit negotiator Oliver Robbins, seen as the leading exponent of the partnership option.

The Sunday Times quoted a “close friend” of Brexit Secretary David Davis as saying he had compared Mr Robbins to Margaret Thatcher’s controversial economic adviser Sir Alan Walters, who alienated the cabinet setting in train the events which led to her final downfall.