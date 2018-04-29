British professor arrested in Iran on 'security charges'

A British-Iranian university professor has been detained in Iran on "security charges", justice officials in Tehran have confirmed.

Abbas Edalat, a computer scientist and mathematician at Imperial College London, was reportedly arrested earlier this month by the Revolutionary Guard.

Iran’s official IRNA news agency on Sunday quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi as saying Mr Edalat had been detained on “security charges”, without elaborating.

On Thursday, the semi-official Fars news agency said Mr Edalat was one of several people arrested by the Guard over accusations of being part of a spy “network affiliated with Britain”.