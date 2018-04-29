Disabled footballer makes history as the first one-handed player to join an NFL team

A disabled athlete has made history as the first one-handed player to be drafted into a professional NFL team.

Shaquem Griffin, 22, was forced to have his hand amputated at age four due to a congenital defect and battled against the odds to continue with a sporting career.

Last night, the linebacker was celebrating as years of determination paid off after he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the NFL draft on Saturday.

"I want to show the entire world, no matter (if you have) one hand, two hands, if you're a ball player, you just play ball," he said ahead of his selection.

"As long as I get a chance to get to a practice, I'm going to show everybody what I can really do."