Facebook working on sleeve device to deliver messages through skin vibrations

The Facebook team is aiming to 'translate' words into vibrations delivered through a sleeve. Credit: PA

Facebook researchers are developing a device to allow users to 'feel' messages through their skin. The sleeve-like prototype translates words into vibrations delivered by pads onto the arm. A paper on the project published by Facebook says: “it can be devastating to miss important call, text, or notification from a loved one”.

Developers say the device “transmits a tactile representation of spoken or written language to the arm” so users “receive messages without looking at their smart devices, and feel them through their skin”. The team behind the project has also developed an application to help users get to grips with the system, allowing them to learn words within minutes. A separate study published by Facebook found volunteers were able to remember 20 simple words a day after receiving 26 minutes of training.

