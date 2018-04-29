- ITV Report
Two women suffer 'potentially life-changing injuries' in hit-and-run on crowd of pedestrians
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a car drove into a group of pedestrians, leaving two women with "potentially life-changing injuries".
Four people - three women and a man - were taken to hospital after the driver repeatedly drove into a crowd of pedestrians standing outside a nightclub in Newport, south Wales.
Video of the incident captured people screaming and running as the driver twice accelerates the blue Ford C-Max into a group of people standing on Cambrian road at around 5.30am on Sunday morning.
The footage shows several people punching the car's windscreen in an attempt to get the driver to stop the vehicle.
The driver then left the scene without stopping, and the car involved was later found burnt out on Magor Street in Newport.
The male teenage suspect was later arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving.
Cambrian Road is closed while investigations continue.
Superintendent Glyn Fernquest said they did not believe the incident was terror related.
“This is a shocking incident for everyone involved," he said.
Specialist officers are investigating the incident and have appealed for anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting log 110 29/4/18.