Two women suffer 'potentially life-changing injuries' in hit-and-run on crowd of pedestrians

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a car drove into a group of pedestrians, leaving two women with "potentially life-changing injuries".

Four people - three women and a man - were taken to hospital after the driver repeatedly drove into a crowd of pedestrians standing outside a nightclub in Newport, south Wales.

Video of the incident captured people screaming and running as the driver twice accelerates the blue Ford C-Max into a group of people standing on Cambrian road at around 5.30am on Sunday morning.

The footage shows several people punching the car's windscreen in an attempt to get the driver to stop the vehicle.