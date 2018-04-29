Infinity War beats Star Wars in highest US opening ticket sales of all time

Avengers: Infinity War reached a record $250 million (£181.5 million) in ticket sales in the US over the weekend, narrowly beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the highest opening weekend of all time.

However, if inflation is taken into account, the Star Wars reboot would still be top with about $260 million (£188.5 million) in 2018 dollars.

According to estimates by Disney, the Marvel Studios superhero film also set a new global opening record with $630 million (£457 million), even though it’s yet to open in China, the world’s second-largest film market.