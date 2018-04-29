Advertisement

Infinity War beats Star Wars in highest US opening ticket sales of all time

(Left to right) Joe Russo, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Letitia Wright, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland and Anthony Russo attending the Avengers: Infinity War UK Fan Event (Matt Crossick/PA) Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

Avengers: Infinity War reached a record $250 million (£181.5 million) in ticket sales in the US over the weekend, narrowly beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the highest opening weekend of all time.

However, if inflation is taken into account, the Star Wars reboot would still be top with about $260 million (£188.5 million) in 2018 dollars.

According to estimates by Disney, the Marvel Studios superhero film also set a new global opening record with $630 million (£457 million), even though it’s yet to open in China, the world’s second-largest film market.

The Fate Of The Furious previously held the worldwide mark with $541.9 million (£393 million), and in a very distant second place was John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place with $10.7 million (£7.8 million).