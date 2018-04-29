Meet the Brazilian dancer who retired to pursue his childhood dream of being a ballet dancer

At 80 years old Helio Haus is one of the oldest members of his ballet class.

Eight years ago he retired to pursue his childhood dream of becoming a ballet dancer.

His story marks International Dance Day, celebrating the 1727 birth of Jean-Georges Noverre the creator of modern ballet.

Speaking of how he motivates himself, Haus said: "I will never tell myself that 'you are old, you can't do anything'.

"Of course I know well that I’m not in my 20s, but I will give it my all."

Camile Salles, his ballet instructor, said his rigorous training has paid off and even allowed him to outshine the younger students in the class.

She said: "His explosive strength is good.

"He can even do some jumps better than other younger dancers in the class.

"He is not only talented, but also dances with heart."

For Haus, the gutsy move is part of his wider belief that people should comprehend life's significance and be true to their heart.