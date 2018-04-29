Michelle Wolf jokes divide audience as Trump avoids White House Correspondents’ dinner

If President Donald Trump is not comfortable being the target of jokes, comedian Michelle Wolf gave him and others plenty of reasons to squirm on Saturday night. “It’s 2018 and I’m a woman, so you cannot shut me up,” Wolf cracked, “unless you have Michael Cohen wire me $130,000.” President Trump’s personal lawyer was not there. And, for the second year, the president himself skipped the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents’ Association, preferring to criticise journalists and others during a campaign-style rally near Detroit. Wolf, the after-dinner entertainment for the White House press corps and their guests, was surprisingly racy for the venue and was met with a mixed response from the floor.

How did Wolf divide the audience?

Wolf’s act had some in the audience laughing and left others in stony silence. After one crass joke drew groans in the Washington Hilton ballroom, she laughed and said: “Yeah, shoulda done more research before you got me to do this.” A blistering critique of press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was seated just feet away, mocked everything from her truthfulness to her appearance and Southern roots. Wolf later hit back at criticism on Twitter:

What were Wolf's stand-out (and less off-colour) one liners?

Wolf received a more positive response from the audience with the following gags:

Just a reminder to everyone, I'm here to make jokes, I have no agenda, I'm not trying to get anything accomplished, so everyone that's here from Congress you should feel right at home.

It is kinda crazy that the Trump campaign was in contact with Russia when the Hillary campaign wasn't even in contact with Michigan.

He wants to give teachers guns, and I support that because then they can sell them for things they need like supplies.

Where was Trump during the dinner?

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally. (Paul Sancya/AP)

As he did last year, President Trump flew to a Republican-friendly district to rally supporters on the same night as the dinner. In Washington Township, Michigan, the president assured his audience he would rather be there than in that other city by that name. “Is this better than that phony Washington White House Correspondents’ Dinner? Is this more fun?” President Trump asked, sparking cheers. “I could be up there tonight, smiling, like I love where they’re hitting you, shot after shot. These people, they hate your guts … and you’ve got to smile. If you don’t smile, they say, ‘He was terrible, he couldn’t take it.’ And if you do smile, they’ll say, “What was he smiling about?'”

How has Trump's absences affected the dinner?