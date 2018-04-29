Fight to tackle UK business rules exploited in 'dirty money' laundering schemes

A new crackdown is being launched to close loopholes around Scottish Limited Partnerships (SLPs) which have been abused to launder dirty foreign money. The UK Government said thousands of British businesses use limited partnerships and SLPs legitimately. But research has found they have been exploited in complex money laundering schemes, including one which used 100 SLPs to move up to $80 billion out of Russia. They have also been linked to international criminal networks in Eastern Europe and have allegedly been used in arms deals.

What are limited partnerships?

Limited partnerships are formed by at least two partners, one of which must be a general partner, who is liable for any debts incurred, and one limited partner, who has limited liability but cannot play a role in how the partnership is run. SLPs differ to elsewhere in the UK as they have “legal personality”, which allows them to enter into contracts, take on debts or own property.

How are they potentially being abused?

Figures published for the launch of a UK Government consultation on SLP reforms this week show just five frontmen were responsible for over half of 6,800 SLPs registered between January 2016 and mid-May 2017. By June 2017, 17,000 SLPs were registered at just 10 addresses. Last year, laws introduced requiring SLPs to report their beneficial owner and make their ownership structure more transparent led to an 80% reduction in the number registered.

What is being done to tackle them?

Under new proposals, users will need to have a real connection to the UK and do business or maintain an address in Scotland to operate an SLP. They will also need to register through an agent who will carry out anti-laundering checks. Business Minister Andrew Griffiths addressed the issue during an appearance on ITV's Peston on Sunday in March.

