North Korea ‘to close nuclear site’ in May and open facility to US and Seoul

North Korea plans to shut its nuclear testing site in May and reveal the process to experts and reporters from South Korea and the US, Seoul has said.

Revealing the pledge, South Korea announced Kim Jong Un said Donald Trump will get to know the North Korean leader is “not a person” to aim missiles at US.

Seoul’s presidential spokesman, Yoon Young-chan, said Mr Kim made the comments during his summit with South Korean president Moon Jae-In on Friday.

Referring to preparations for a summit between himself and Mr Kim, expected in May of June, the US president earlier tweeted that “things are going very well”.