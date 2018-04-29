Ukip leader slams post-Brexit preferential immigration system for EU migrants as 'racist'

Ukip leader Gerard Batten has suggested it could be considered “racist” for Sadiq Khan to say European Union migrants should be given preferential treatment after Brexit.

The London mayor said he would “absolutely” support the Prime Minister if she gave preferential immigration rights to EU citizens, but Mr Batten called for a “fair system for anybody in the world”. Following Mr Khan’s interview on ITV’s Peston On Sunday, Mr Batten told the same programme that the former Labour MP had made the point that he wants to see a “preferential scheme for EU citizens over other migrants”.

Gerard Batten told Peston On Sunday: Credit: PA