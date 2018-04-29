Tributes paid to former House of Commons speaker Lord Martin

Jeremy Corbyn has led tributes to Lord Martin of Springburn, former speaker of the House of Commons, who died on Sunday.

The 72-year-old, who was the first Commons speaker to be forced to resign in 300 years, died in the early hours after a short illness.

When he was speaker, Lord Martin was criticised for leading efforts to block the publication of MPs’ expenses, and for his handling of the affair once the revelations began.

Lord Martin was succeeded by John Bercow in 2009 after nine years in the post.

Labour leader Corbyn offered his condolences, saying he was “very sorry” to hear the news of the death of his former party colleague.