Trump attacks new US embassy in Nine Elms, calling it a 'lousy' and 'horrible' location

Donald Trump has renewed his criticism of the new US embassy in Nine Elms, London, saying it is in a "lousy" and "horrible" location and a bad deal.

The US president, who is visiting the UK on July 13, lashed out again at the move from Grosvenor Square in the centre of the capital to a new location south of the Thames.

Speaking at a rally in Michigan, he said: "In the UK, in London, we had the best site in all of London. The best site. Well, some genius said, we're gonna sell the site and then we're going to take the money and build a new embassy. That sounds good right, but you've got have money left over if you do that, right?"

Mr Trump said he thought - but would have to check - that officials sold the site for 250 million dollars.