Turning wet and windy across the southeast overnight and throughout Monday

Rain and strengthening winds will arrive from the southeast overnight, turning heavy and persistent with strong winds across southeastern counties.

Elsewhere, it will be cold in the north with localised frosts once showers ease.

It will be cold with steady rain and strong winds across the South East on Monday.

There will be gales and wet snow along high ground, though not settling, and gales along exposed coasts too. Elsewhere will enjoy sunny spells.

Sunshine and showers will come on Tuesday, with rain moving east on Wednesday. Thursday will see showers in the north and sunny spells elsewhere.

There will be frosty nights, but daytime temperatures will gradually recover.